PIC: Varun Dhawan celebrates Independence Day in Dubai, poses with tricolour in front of Burj Khalifa

Varun Dhawan is celebrating 75th Independence Day in Dubai. On Sunday morning, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal were clicked at the Mumbai airport. Looks like the couple has jetted off to Dubai for a vacation together. A few moments back, the actor took to his social media space and shared a glimpse of his Independence Day celebrations. In the picture, Varun can be seen opting for ethnic wear as he donned a white kurta pyjama. He held India’s tricolour in his hands and waved it too. One can also see the Burj Khalifa in the background, as he smiled and posed for the photo. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote in the caption, “हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। #happyindependenceday (Indian National Flag emoji) #proudindian.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has a slew of films in the pipeline. He was recently seen in Raj A Mehta’s family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The movie received quite a positive response from the audience and critics. He now has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, where he will feature with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Recently, we exclusively reported that Bawaal would be one of Varun Dhawan's highest-budget films from production value. A source close to the makers revealed, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat.”

