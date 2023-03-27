PIC: Varun Dhawan offers a glimpse of his 'summertime' but Janhvi Kapoor's comment grabs everyone's attention

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, took to social media on Monday afternoon and offered a glimpse of his summertime. He posted a picture of himself while enjoying a sunny day in the pool. Soon after he shared the picture, his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor was seen dropping a hilarious comment on it.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Varun Dhawan's pool picture

In the picture, Varun is seen donning red shorts and showing off his biceps while taking a dip in the pool. He is also seen wearing pink pool glasses. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Summertime." Have a look:

Janhvi was quick to drop a comment on it. She commented, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u." In no time, her comment grabbed everyone's attention and fans started reacting to it. They were seen dropping laughing emojis. Even Varun replied to Janhvi and wrote, "@janhvikapoor stole them from a child."

Varun and Janhvi's love-hate equation is loved by their fans. The duo has teamed up for the first time and their fans can't wait to watch them on the big screen. Their film Bawaal is helmed by National Award winner Nitesh Tiwari and it is one of the most-awaited films of this year. Earlier, it was slated to release in April. Varun recently shared the new release date of his film.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023. First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am and Excited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir!"

Work front

Apart from Bawaal, Varun has Citadel in the pipeline. He has collaborated with Raj & DK for the first time. On the other hand, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film.

