PIC: Vicky Kaushal covers his face as he slays in a navy blue sherwani; Fans go ‘Chand chupa badal main’

Vicky Kaushal has impressed fans several times with his memorable performances on the big screen. From Masaan and Raazi to Uri and the recently released Sardar Udham, Kaushal has proven his acting mettle to the audience again and again. And now, it looks like the actor is all set to ace his social media game as well. Lately, Vicky has been quite active on social media, where he treats fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actor shared an alluring photo in a blue sherwani on Instagram. However, his hidden face has made fans write some rather creative and fun comments. Check them out.

A few moments back, Vicky Kaushal took to the photo-blogging app, and shared a beautiful picture of himself. In the photo, the actor can be seen donning a bright navy blue sherwani with heavy embroidery and some shimmer. He paired this gorgeous ethnic fit with white pajamas. However, in the picture, Vicky can be seen hiding from the camera, as he extends a hand to cover his face. Sharing the picture on the gram, he captioned it, “When you are cornered into an impromptu photoshoot by the designer himself.”

As soon as he dropped the picture on Instagram, fans flooded it with love and comments. Netizens could not help but tease the actor about hiding his face. One user wrote, “FACE TOH DIKHAO ZARA”, while another said, “I wanna see the smile on your face.” A third fan referred to a popular Hindi film song as she commented, “Chand chupa badal main”.

Take a look:

Stylist and designer Amandeep Kaur gave a glimpse of Vicky's face on her Instagram handle. Swipe left to take a look.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Vicky will be exchanging vows with rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif in the second week of December this year in Rajasthan. Although the actors have not made their relationship or the news of their wedding official yet, fans can hardly keep their calm about the dreamy affair.

