PIC: Vicky Kaushal hugs Katrina Kaif as they celebrate first Christmas together after wedding

Christmas fever has taken over and people are busy exchanging wishes, enjoying gala dinners, and unwrapping their Secret Santa’s gifts. And our Bollywood stars are also drenched in the festive mode. From Bhatts to Kapoors, families are getting together to enjoy the annual meet-up on the festival. Among all, the newlywed couple of Bollywood- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also celebrated Christmas, today.

Just a few moments back, the ‘Uri’ actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his celebration with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. In the adorable photograph, Vicky was seen hugging the love of his life and posing for the camera. The couple, dressed in their festive attires, stood ahead of a well-lit Christmas tree. Despite the work commitments, Vicky, yesterday, returned to Mumbai, just in time to celebrate the big festival for the first time with Katrina post their wedding. Now sharing the beautiful glimpse on the occasion, Vicky wished his fans and wrote, “Merri Christmas”. As soon as Vicky shared the post, fans bombarded the adorable picture with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the headline ever since the reports of their wedding started doing rounds online. After remaining tight-lipped about their wedding for months, the couple made the announcement soon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Sharing their first picture as a married couple, the actors wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Talking about the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, the actor has Laxman Utekar's rom-com lined up with Sara Ali Khan.

Whereas, Katrina Kaif today announced her film, Merry Christmas with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. She took to her social media handle to announce the news. The actress also shared a photo with the team of Merry Christmas including Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.