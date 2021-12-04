PIC: Vicky Kaushal papped as he leaves ladylove Katrina Kaif’s house after midnight

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have decided to stay tight-lipped about their nuptials, sources claim that the preparation of the big day is happening in full swing. Going by the same, the soon groom-to-be Vicky reached at his ladylove’s residence on Friday evening and it seems that it was for an apparent wedding outfit trail. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

We say it was for an outfit trial because even designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was papped outside Katrina’s house on Friday evening. She was seen carrying a massive handbag and along with his three men were spotted lifting massive boxes to Katrina’s house amid wedding preparations. Vicky Kaushal reached his ladylove’s house around 8 in the evening, he stayed there for about four hours before he was papped leaving after midnight. This public appearance of the groom has only left fans excited about their big day.

Take a look at the photo here:

Be it wedding or no wedding, Katrina Kaif is an avid fitness enthusiast and this was proven as she was spotted outside her gym earlier on Friday. The star is following her strict fitness regime even as her wedding day is nearing. Speaking of the wedding, multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxurious hotel in Rajasthan. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

As per the previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif SPOTTED outside gym ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PHOTOS