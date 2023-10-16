PIC: Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's action-packed Tiger 3 trailer; calls it 'superb'

On October 16, the much-awaited trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Tiger 3 was unveiled. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The trailer has been receiving immense love from Bollywood celebrities as well as fans on social media since it was released. Now, a while ago, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media account and reacted to his wife's film's trailer.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's action-packed Tiger 3 trailer

Taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal re-shared the trailer of Tiger 3 posted by his wife Katrina Kaif. Reacting to the action-packed trailer of the Salman Khan starrer, Vicky went on caps and wrote, "SUPERBBB!!! (fire, muscle, popcorn, and firecracker emojis) @katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan @therealemraan @yrf #ManeeshSharma." Take a look:

About Tiger 3 Trailer

The creators of the Spy Universe finally gave the trailer of their spy thriller, Tiger 3. Fans are excited as Salman returns as Tiger portraying an action-packed persona. In the trailer, he can be seen protecting his country and family while Zoya aka Katrina joins the action sequences. The trailer also offered some glimpses of the lead pair's chemistry.

Emraan Hashmi won the hearts of fans with his deadly glimpse at the end of the trailer. It ends with Tiger saying, "Jab tak Tiger maara nehi, tab tak Tiger haara nehi" which increases the anticipation of the film.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. For the unversed, the film will unfold the aftermath of Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

