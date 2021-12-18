PIC: Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding with Katrina Kaif; Fans ask 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'

Saturday began on work mode for Vicky Kaushal as the URI actor was off to shooting 9 days after his wedding with Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan and since then, they have been spending time together. Now, on Saturday, Vicky kicked off his morning with coffee and headed to his shoot for the day. The URI actor announced it on social media. However, fans were interested to know about 'Bhabhi' Katrina Kaif.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a selfie in which he was seen sitting in his car after his morning coffee. The newly married actor enjoyed the sunshine in the selfie and shared it with his fans. In his caption, Vicky put a coffee and clap board emoticon to indicate that after coffee, he is off to shoot. As soon as Vicky shared the photo, fans began asking about Katrina in the comments. Many wanted to know how the actress was and where she was.

Take a look:

A fan wrote, "Bhai bhabhi nhi dikh rahi photo me." Another fan commented and asked about Katrina from Vicky, "Katrina Bhauji kaha hain bhaiya?." Another fan asked Vicky, "POST A PHOTO WITH KATRINA PLEASE."

On Friday, Katrina made her first halwa for Vicky and his family after the wedding and shared a photo on social media. Vicky was quick to share his review of Katrina's culinary skills. He dubbed it as 'Best Halwa Ever' and shared a photo on social media. The couple's wedding photos have been the talk of the town for last few days.

On the work front, Vicky will now commence work on Dinesh Vijan's film starring Sara Ali Khan with him. On the other hand, Katrina will be reporting to work in January on sets of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Salman and Katrina will shoot in Delhi for 15 days.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to soon share screen space for a project?