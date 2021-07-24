PIC: Vicky Kaushal shows off his hunky physique with a late night selfie: Happy & calm after a good day

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors working in the Hindi film industry currently. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on Instagram with the fans. Today marks the 6th year of Masaan which was Vicky Kaushal’s proper big-screen debut in the truest sense. The star has had a phenomenal journey in very little time. He has delivered some commendable performances in intense films like Raazi and Raman Raghav 2.0. While delivering a charmingly innocent act in Sanju alongside playing the character called ‘Kamli’. Vicky has carved a loyal fan base for himself with fine performances.

Recently Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the bed. The selfie was posted to his account late in the night. The star showed off his carved physique and shared a monochromatic picture. He wrote a lovely caption to go along with the picture which read. “Happy and calm after a good day of kaam. Ghode bech ke so jao, lekar prabhu ka naam”. Several fans commented complimentary words for their favorite star. One user commented, “Damn that beard tho”. Another user commented and wrote, “Good night hon.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an incredible lineup of exciting films. He has completed the shooting of the much-awaited Shoojit Sircar directorial ‘Sardar Udham Singh’. He is playing the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic titled ‘Sam Bahadur’ which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. Both Vicky and Meghna have previously collaborated in ‘Raazi’. Vicky has shot for a YRF film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

