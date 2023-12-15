PIC: Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense training session for Chhaava; says he isn't 'done and dusted'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. His remarkable filmography consists of films like Masaan, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Sanju, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among many others. He has had a busy 2023 with a couple of theatrical releases already namely Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Great Indian Family, and Sam Bahadur. While gearing up for the upcoming film Dunki, the actor shared his picture from an intense training session for the film Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal's training session for Chhaava is inspiring

Taking to his Instagram Story a while ago, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself where he can be seen sitting on the floor after going through an intense training session.

Flexing his body muscles Vicky dished out some major workout goals. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "End of day?... not yet! Done and dusted? ... not yet! #CHHAAVA (red flag)." Have a look:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor revealed how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure. He then acknowledged how much fun he is having while making the film while working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; a Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Meanwhile, Chhaava is scheduled to be released in theatres on the 6th of December, 2024. It is Vicky Kaushal's biggest solo film and is also highly anticipated.

