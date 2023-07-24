PIC: Vicky Kaushal walks down memory lane as Masaan turns 8; fans call it a 'masterpiece'

Vicky Kaushal gave a moving and memorable performance in his debut Hindi movie, Masaan. The actor got nostalgic as the film turned eight today. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Masaan also starred Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

As Masaan crossed the glorious eight years milestone, Vicky Kaushal who essayed the role of Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi boy from the Dom community whose family works at cremation ghats, walked down the memory lane and shared a still from the movie on his Instagram handle.

Vicky Kaushal’s Masaan Turns 8!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vicky dropped an intriguing photo from the movie Masaan. In the still shared by Vicky, he can be seen in the character of Deepak, standing at the ghat looking sadly at a burning pyre. Alongside the gloomy still from the movie, with a red balloon emoji Vicky wrote, "8 years!"'

Moments later Vicky shared the picture on his social media handle, his fans and followers, flocked to his comments section and heaped praises on the film as well as top notch performance as Deepak in Masaan.

Fans shower love on Masaan and Vicky Kaushal

Reacting to Vicky's post, a fan wrote, "Congratulations! Many many more. Thanks for all the gems". "Masterpiece, " commented another Instagram user. "8 SAAL SE DIL JEET RAHE HO AAP !!!", wrote another Vicky Kaushal fan. "My All time fav", reacted another fan. "Happy 8 years @vickykaushal09", read one of the many comments.

About Masaan

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the 2015 critically acclaimed movie Masaan, explores the harsh truth of death, life and the complexities associated with it. The film also highlights the social stigma attached to pre-marital sexual relations.

The story follows the journey of Devi (played by Richa Chadda) and Deepak Kumar (played by Vicky Kaushal) inspecting the truth and real meaning of life and the horrible pain associated with it.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a special role.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, where he will play the titular role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Headlined by Kaushal, the movie also stars ‘Dangal’ girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

