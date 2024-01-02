PIC: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘queen’ Katrina Kaif turns photographer for him as he enjoys coffee on New Year vacay
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently reveling in a New Year vacation, with Katrina taking on the role of a photographer as she captured Vicky enjoying a cup of coffee.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, a beloved celebrity couple, welcomed the New Year together on a cozy vacation in Rajasthan. The duo frequently expresses their affection for each other on social media, often treating their followers to delightful banter. In a recent post, Vicky shared a shot of himself savoring coffee during their holiday, revealing that the skilled photographer behind the camera was none other than Katrina.
Katrina Kaif captures Vicky Kaushal enjoying coffee on their New Year vacation
On Tuesday, January 2, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself seated in an armchair, donning a gray-colored hoodie and a cowboy hat. He was captured in the moment of enjoying coffee from a white mug.
In the caption, Vicky shared an interesting tidbit using emojis. With the cowboy hat face emoji and a coffee emoji, he included a camera emoji, a queen emoji, and a red heart emoticon, subtly revealing that the photograph was taken by his 'queen,' Katrina Kaif.
Have a look!
Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal’s picture clicked by Katrina Kaif
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the couple along with praise for Katrina’s photography skills. One fan teased, “The caption...ehem ehem,” while another wrote, “Nice pic clicked by your queen of hearts/wife @katrinakaif.” A comment read, “Your (queen) is an amazing photographer!” A fan requested, “Some more from this vacation plss.”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on being ‘more fearless’ early in her career; discusses surprising audience
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more