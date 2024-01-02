PIC: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘queen’ Katrina Kaif turns photographer for him as he enjoys coffee on New Year vacay

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, a beloved celebrity couple, welcomed the New Year together on a cozy vacation in Rajasthan. The duo frequently expresses their affection for each other on social media, often treating their followers to delightful banter. In a recent post, Vicky shared a shot of himself savoring coffee during their holiday, revealing that the skilled photographer behind the camera was none other than Katrina.

Katrina Kaif captures Vicky Kaushal enjoying coffee on their New Year vacation

On Tuesday, January 2, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself seated in an armchair, donning a gray-colored hoodie and a cowboy hat. He was captured in the moment of enjoying coffee from a white mug.

In the caption, Vicky shared an interesting tidbit using emojis. With the cowboy hat face emoji and a coffee emoji, he included a camera emoji, a queen emoji, and a red heart emoticon, subtly revealing that the photograph was taken by his 'queen,' Katrina Kaif.

Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal’s picture clicked by Katrina Kaif

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the couple along with praise for Katrina’s photography skills. One fan teased, “The caption...ehem ehem,” while another wrote, “Nice pic clicked by your queen of hearts/wife @katrinakaif.” A comment read, “Your (queen) is an amazing photographer!” A fan requested, “Some more from this vacation plss.”

