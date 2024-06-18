PIC: Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya's ‘wedding week commences’ as he prepares to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend

Wedding bells are ringing in for businessman Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya. Sid is getting ready to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine. The actor and model shared a picture with his long-term beau on Instagram as they prepare for their week-long lavish wedding celebration.

Vijay Mallya's son Sid Mallya's wedding week begins, here's proof

Sid took to Instagram to share a picture with his beau Jasmine, captioning the post, "Wedding week has begun… #wedding #ily." The photo shows Sid and Jasmine standing behind a garland of flowers, indicating a fully floral-themed wedding. Jasmine can be seen leaning on Sid's shoulder as they pose together for the picture.

The couple looks lovely in casual yet stylish attire. Sid wore a white t-shirt paired with a cream overshirt and beige pants, while Jasmine looked beautiful in a green floral dress.



Siddharth Mallya's proposal post for long-time girlfriend Jasmine

In November 2023, Siddharth took to Instagram to announce his engagement to soon-to-be wife Jasmine. On Halloween, he shared photos from the memorable moment. In one picture, the couple is dressed in Halloween costumes, with Sid kneeling down to propose.

In another photo, they pose happily, showing off Jasmine's ring with million-dollar smiles. Sid captioned the post, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin) #engaged #love #halloween."



Sid Mallya and soon-to-be wifey Jasmine pose for mushy pictures

Sid and Jasmine are both very active on social media and never hesitate to express their love and affection for each other. The couple frequently shares affectionate pictures.



Siddharth Mallya, an actor and model, was born in Los Angeles, California, he was brought up in London and the UAE. Siddharth received his education at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before pursuing further studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

His career began in modeling and acting, later following in the footsteps of his father, Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of UB Group.

