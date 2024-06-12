PIC: Vijay Varma drops Matka King poster as he begins shooting; ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia goes 'ufff'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most adorable couples in town. They serve major couple goals every time they step out together. Their appreciation for each other on social media is also loved by everyone.

Likewise, today, June 12, Vijay dropped a poster of his upcoming series Matka King as he started shooting for the series. His ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia had a 'fire' reaction to it.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts as Vijay Varma begins shooting for Matka King

A while ago, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared the poster of Matka King featuring her beau Vijay Varma. In the poster, he can be seen looking stout with several cards beside him.

Reacting to the poster, Tamannaah wrote, "Ufff (fire emojis)" Re-sharing her reaction to his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Baby."

Have a look:

More about Matka King

Amazon Prime Video has announced the start of filming for its upcoming crime thriller, Matka King. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under Roy Kapur Films, the series is directed by Nagraj Manjule and written by Abhay Koranne and Manjule.

featuring Vijay Varma in the lead, Matka King is set in 1960s Mumbai. It revolves around an enterprising cotton merchant who starts a new gambling game called Matka. The game gained immense popularity, breaking class barriers and making it accessible to everyone.

Advertisement

Apart from Vijay, the series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

Vijay also will be seen in Mirzapur Season 3 co-starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and others. Taking to their official X handle, Amazon Prime shared a poster of the series and wrote, “Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai! #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5.”

More about Mirzapur Season 3

Meanwhile, the makers also shared a video to announce the release date of the much-awaited web show. The teaser begins with footage of animals in a jungle and then highlights all the important characters in the show. The video also has quite an intriguing voiceover in the background.

The first season of Mirzapur aired on November 16, 2018, while the second season made its way to audiences’ hearts in October 2020.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur S3 release date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer to be out sooner than you expected; ‘note kar lijiye’