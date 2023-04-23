PIC: Virat Kohli gives flying kisses to Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR match; Internet can't stop gushing

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they step out in the city, their pictures and videos go viral in no time. Earlier today, Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Rajasthan Royals at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Anushka, who never fails to cheer for her husband, was seen supporting him in the stadium today.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's PDA goes viral

During the match, Virat was seen blowing kisses to Anushka and it was captured in the cameras. The actress was seen blushing and flashing her gorgeous smile. In no time, their pictures and videos stormed the Internet. Anushka was seen sporting a black and white top and a matching cap. Have a look:

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the power couple. They were all heart for Virat's sweet's gesture. A fan wrote, "Flying kiss to Anushka Sharma. Feels like good old happy cricket days and vintage Virat Kohli." Another fan wrote, "Anushka Sharma in stands and a flying kiss celebration from Virat Kohli. The moments."

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat were seen stepping out for a lunch outing with their family. Anushka shared pictures from their trip to Shri Sagar Hotel in Bengaluru. They were seen enjoying scrumptious South Indian delicacies. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant also shared the picture and wrote, "It was lovely hosting you @viratkohil and your family. Looking forward to your next visit!"

Work front

Anushka will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian cricketer in Chakda Xpress. This will be her first film after Zero which was released in 2018. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

