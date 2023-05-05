PIC: Virat Kohli offers glimpse of date night with Anushka Sharma; Fans call them 'King and Queen'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often seen treating fans with their romantic pictures on social media. As soon as they post a picture, it takes over the Internet in no time. On Friday morning, Virat decided to surprise fans by sharing a beautiful picture with his wife. It seems like the power couple enjoyed an intimate dinner date in Delhi.

Virat Kohli drops a new picture with Anushka Sharma

In the picture, Anushka is seen sporting an orange dress featuring balloon sleeves while Virat looked dapper in an all-black outfit. The couple always manages to complement each other. They were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera. Virat ditched a caption and instead used red heart and infinity sign emojis. Have a look:

After he shared the picture, their fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Best Couple in the World." Another fan wrote, "King with his queen." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Recently, Virat shared a carfie with Anushka as they were out and about in Delhi. Amid his hectic schedule, the ace cricketer took some time off to spend time with Anushka. The couple looked all things adorable in the picture. Along with it, he wrote, "Out and about in delhi."

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat met France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin. The actress will be making her debut at Cannes this year. The Ambassador shared a picture from the meeting and tweeted, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She recently made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Soon, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark her return to the big screen after Vamika's birth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma is mighty impressed by Doja Cat's 'meow' replies at Met Gala red carpet; Says 'I propose for..'