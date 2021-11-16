PIC: Vishal Bhardwaj pays an emotional tribute to the late Irrfan Khan; Son Babil Khan reacts

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan had collaborated with prolific director Vishal Bhardwaj a number of times in his career. Their first collaboration came about in the 2003 release ‘Maqbool’ where Irrfan played a pivotal role. Maqbool turned out to be one of the finest performances in Hindi cinema. In 2011, Irrfan yet again collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj in ‘7 Khoon Maaf’. Their last collaboration together came about in the 2014 release ‘Haider; where Irrfan played the character of Roohdar and won over the audience. Beyond the films, Irrfan and Vishal shared a bond of friendship.

Vishal took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan. In the picture, Vishal stood in front of Irrfan’s larger than life portrait and wrote in the caption, “Tere bina zindagi se koi shikva to nahi, Tere bina zindagi bhee lekin zindagi to nahi”. Babil Khan took to Instagram stories and shared the post. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to Facebook and penned a heartfelt note after Qarib Qarib Single completed 4 years.

Take a look:

Sutapa shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics’ reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Along with it, she wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.” For the uninitiated, Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 last year after a prolonged battle with cancer.

