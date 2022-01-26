PIC: Wanna see best friend supremacy? Malaika Arora appreciates her 'twin' connection with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Best friends share a unique connection. Best friends are your siblings, parents, therapists, partners-in-crime all in one! So it is only natural that even your fashion sense gets in sync. Best friends Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora prove our theory right. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar paid a visit to Manish Malhotra's home for lunch. The paparazzi spotted Kareena and Malaika as soon as they arrived at Manish's house and snapped them in the frame. What’s interesting about that, you may ask? Well, the two besties were in matching attires. Malaika and Kareena even took to their Instagram to share the paparazzi clicks, talking about their twinning tendencies.

Kareena is dressed in black leather trousers, a matching top, and heels in the pictures, while Malaika looked effortlessly gorgeous in an all-black hoodie, track pants, and white shoes. As they arrived at Manish's place, the two best friends seemed to be twinning an all-black theme. Sharing their outfits on her Instagram, ‘Is there a time we not twinning love?’ Even Bebo reposted it on her account.

Check Kareena's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next star alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Baisakhi 2022. Apart from that, Kareena will star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's next film. She's also collaborating with Ekta Kapoor on a project. Hansal Mehta will direct the film, and it will be her debut as a producer.

Also Read: Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's monochrome twinning looks have the temps soaring: Yay or Nay?