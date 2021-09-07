PIC: When little Shanaya Kapoor attended the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor led ‘Saawariya’ in 2007

and made their debut in 2007 with the mega venture romantic tale titled ‘Saawariya’ in 2007. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released alongside starrer Om Shanti Om, which marked the debut of . Saawariya underperformed and did not prove to be a major success at the box office. Saawariya also featured a cameo by superstar . Both Ranbir and Sonam were praised for their nuanced performances in the film. However, Om Shanti Om proved to be a bigger success at the box office window.

Maheep Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the premiere of Saawariya. Sanjay Kapoor is dressed in a dapper suit though little Shanaya Kapoor grabbed all the fan attention. Maheep wore a golden saree with an eight-year-old Shanaya, who was dressed in blue. Maheep wrote in the caption, “Sawariya premiere #TB 2007”. Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her Hindi film debut as she has signed up with ’s talent agency. Shanaya is active on social media and often posts pictures from her personal as well as professional life on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not since collaborated again on a film. Ranbir and Sonam however recently shared screen space in the blockbuster ‘Sanju’, which was based on the life and times of Sanjay Dutt. The venture was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and raked in the moolah at the box office. Ranbir has a huge lineup of big-ticket films including Brahmastra, Animal, and yet untitled film by Luv Ranjan.

