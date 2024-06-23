PIC: Yo Yo Honey Singh is proud of being ‘old,’ drops new salt and pepper look from upcoming song Millionaire; fans REACT

Indian singer and rapper Honey Singh has been entertaining music lovers for decades. He is credited for popularizing hip-hop and bringing it to the mainstream.

As the actor and music composer is all set to drop his next song titled Millionaire, he gave a glimpse of his look in the music video to his social media followers. Honey’s fans were delighted and impressed by his salt-and-pepper look. Read on to know how they reacted!

Honey Singh impresses fans with his new look

From performing at college fests to becoming one of the most sought-after musicians across the globe, Honey Singh has come a long way. The actor, rapper, and music composer is known for peppy numbers like Brown Rang, Lak 28 Kudi Da, Yaar Baathere, Kalaastar, and many others.

The celebrity is all set to drop yet another trending music video which is titled Millionaire. A while ago, he shared a glimpse of his look in the track. Donning a black and white tuxedo, Singh sported super short hair. He rocked the salt and pepper look with a freshly done beard flaunting sharp and clean edges.

Talking about his look, the actor shared in the captions, “A clip from first song of GLORY song name “Millionaire” this gonna be very classic !! Hope u like my salt n pepper look !! M old n m proud of it ! Eh waal dhup ch safed ni hoye kaka UR DADDY IS COMING!! Har har mahadev #glory #millionaire @itsrdm @dopeboyleo @itejisandhu.”

Fans react to Honey Singh’s new look for his upcoming song

Minutes after he dropped the post, Honey’s fans ran to the comments section to express how dashing he looked. While a user stated that “Pahji getting younger” another penned that he is looking “Saxxyyyy”.

A third commented, “This look is absolutely good,” while a fourth thought this is one of his best looks. Celebs like Guneet Monga, Tony Kakkar, and Aparshakti Khurana also commented on his post.

Honey Singh has not just made music lovers groove to his peppy singles; he has also lent his voice to several Bollywood songs. Some of them are Lungi Dance, Party All Night, Chaar Botal Vodka, Chhote Chhote Peg, and more.

