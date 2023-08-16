PIC: Zareen Khan gets hospitalized due to dengue; actress shares update about health

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, who is seen in films like Veer, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and others, has been hospitalized due to Dengue. She shared the update on social media.

Published on Aug 16, 2023
Picture courtesy: Nolan Lobo

Key Highlight

  • Zareen Khan gets admitted to hospital as she suffers from Dengue
  • She shared a picture from the hospital and shared update with her fans

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan made her debut alongside Salman Khan in the year 2010 through the movie Veer. The actress is usually quite active on her Instagram and frequently posts photos and videos to engage with her followers and provide them with entertainment. Over the years, Zareen has been featured in movies such as Wajah Tum Ho, Housefull 2, Ready, Veerappan, Aksar 2, and 1921, among several others. Her last film was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, and she was also seen in a music video named Eid Ho Jayegi, which was released in the year 2022. Currently, the actress has been hospitalized due to dengue fever. 

Zareen Khan admitted to hospital due to dengue 

The cases of dengue have been rising rapidly, sparking a sense of concern among the population. Now, Zareen Khan has also been admitted to hospital due to dengue. The actress is down with a high fever, experiencing intense body aches, and is slowly recovering. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share updates on her health with her fans. In the photo shared by her, the actress is seen taking IV fluids in the hospital. She did not reveal her face and in the caption of her Instagram story, she wrote, “#LifeUpdate”. 

Picture courtesy - Instagram

Earlier on Wedneday, August 16, Zareen took to her story and shared a picture of a glass filled with juice. She wrote, “#RecoveryMode”. Have a look:

Picture courtesy - Instagram

Zareen Khan opens up on her struggle in the Industry

Recently Zareen Khan indulged in Reddit's Ask Me Anything session and expressed that being an outsider, it was quite a challenge for her to get into the film industry. She also revealed the one thing she dislikes the most about the Bollywood industry is that, “people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent.” When she was asked if she would have had it easy in her career due to her connections, Zareen clarified, “NO ... you are mistaken .... I don't really have a lot of connections in the industry and I also don't really know how to do small talks.” 

Work front

Apart from Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in the year 2021, she also ventured into Telugu films with Chanakya. The actress is also quite popular on YouTube for her fitness and lifestyle videos.

Credits: Instagram

