PIC: Zeenat Aman admits aging gracefully in emotion and conduct is 'tricky'; says THIS about physical transformation

Former Miss India and renowned actress Zeenat Aman has captured the attention of the internet with her recent Instagram post. Despite being a public figure, she describes herself as someone who values her privacy, yet she frequently opens up about her life and opinions on social media. With a charming Instagram presence, the veteran Bollywood actor shares insights on aging, her journey in the film industry, and various other subjects close to her heart.

In a recent post, she reflected on the concept of aging from the perspective of a celebrity, inviting her followers to ponder alongside her.

Zeenat Aman speaks about aging

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and shared a photo and captioned it, "I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, make up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.



She further added, "Now aging gracefully in emotion and conduct. That’s the tricky one. I know that being famous, or “on trend” as they say, invariably invites clout chasers and those desperate for a modicum of your relevance to rub off on them any which way. So what if it involves blatant lies! It’s just surprising when such behaviour comes from someone you expected better from. I wish I could say most people leave these idiotic antics behind in their youth, but alas that’s not the case. Oh well, nothing really new here. It’s the same story, just a different year. So you may as well admire my Griselda inspired look."

Zeenat Aman's Instagram anniversary

Zeenat Aman marked her one-year milestone on Instagram on February 11 with a heartwarming post. Sharing stylish snapshots of herself, she penned a reflective caption challenging the notion that transformative experiences are limited to the young. She recounted how her children persuaded her to join the platform, admitting it initially confronted her fears of technology and privacy. However, she expressed gratitude for taking that leap of faith, acknowledging the profound impact it had on her over the past 365 days. It's a testament to the unexpected joys and growth found in embracing new experiences, regardless of age.

The actess keeps on sharing throwback pictures and shares unseen stories from the golden days of her cinema days. A while back, Zeenat Aman hinted about the possibiliy of her biopic. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback monochromatic sizzling picture as she is seen dressed in a plunging neckline blouse paired with a ghagra. In her elaborate post, the veteran star began her note by expressing, “You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me."

Zeenat Aman on the work front

Zeenat Aman, celebrated for her roles in iconic movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Laawaris, Don, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Dostana, among others, continues to shine in the film industry. Currently, she's gearing up for a new project, Bun Tikki, directed by fashion maestro-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this venture, she'll share the screen with esteemed actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

