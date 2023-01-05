PICS: A look at mouth-watering dishes served at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's cozy New Year pyjama party

This year, Bollywood celebrities rang in New Year with utmost enthusiasm. While celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others jetted off to their favourite destinations, new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Year with their loved ones and close friends at their residence in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan with his wife Alisha Vaid, and Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai attended the pyjama party. Pictures from their New Year celebration went viral on social media. Now, we came across a few pictures shared by Chef Dixit, and it gives a glimpse of all the lip-smacking delicacies that were on the menu for the New Year’s party. Mouth-watering dishes served at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year bash

Chef Harsh Dixit took to his Instagram to share a reel, and it shows behind-the-scenes moments as the chefs prepared delicious dinner for Alia, Ranbir, and the guests. The reel also features an unseen group picture of Alia, Ranbir, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shaheen Bhatt, and others posing with the chefs. The video then shows the prep for dinner which consisted of bao, dumplings, and spring rolls. In another post, Chef Harsh also posted pictures of each individual dish, and described them in the caption. The first one was ‘Char Sui purple yam pavé bao,’ and he described it as, “Part cantonese, part Taiwanese, with a bit of French flair, using seasonal and local purple yam from mumbai, served on a Mexican taco serving stand!”



The next pictures shows crab and shrimp shumai, corn curd, truffle and edamame dumpling, and spring rolls. Check out the pictures, and the video below!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year celebration Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a pyjama party on New Year. Alia looked adorable in a grey Natasha Zinko heart-printed pyjama set and a 2023 headband. Ranbir wore a black pyjama set, while Shaheen was seen in an off-white pyjama set. Sharing a few pictures from the celebration, Alia wrote, “happy new new bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year.”

