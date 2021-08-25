PICS: Aaliyah Kashyap wishes boyfriend Shane Gregoire with a mushy birthday post; Says, ‘I love you forever’

Popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has been enjoying the limelight for quite some time now. Aaliyah is quite popular on social media, where she shares some gorgeous snaps and candid pictures of herself. The young woman also shares loved-up pictures of herself with boyfriend Shane Gregoire on Instagram. Fans swoon over the PDA and often leave sweet comments under her posts. Yesterday, Aaliyah took to the photo-sharing application once again to wish her boyfriend on his 22nd birthday.

Aaliyah made quite a mushy post on the occasion of her boyfriend Shane’s birthday. She posted several pictures of the couple from different days. While one picture featured the lovebirds posing for a mirror selfie, another photo showed them embracing each other on a hug, while another snapshot was from their time together on a beach. Aaliyah also wrote a sweet note as a caption to go with the many loved-up pictures she posted on the gram. The caption read, “happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and i’m so grateful to have met you. i love you forever”.

Check out Aaliyah’s Instagram post here:

In other news, Aaliyah had recently opened up about the MeToo allegations against her father, Anurag Kashyap, during her appearance on Zoom’s ‘Invite Only Season 2’. During the interaction, the 20-year-old shared that she has grown accustomed to all the hate thrown in her way. However, the misrepresentation of her father’s character is something that bothers her a lot. Aaliyah Kashyap cannot fathom how her father’s character had been portrayed in a bad light.

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap stuns in white bikini, makes Khushi Kapoor go ‘OMG’