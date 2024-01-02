PICS: Aamir Khan and Ira Khan’s funky look ahead of Haldi ceremony is too cool to be missed

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines ever since her wedding date was announced. The star kid is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend and now fiancé Nupur Shikhare. They will get hitched on January 3 and the wedding festivities have already begun. Just a while back we saw Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arriving for the soon-to-be-married couple’s Haldi ceremony and now the bride-to-be herself and dad Aamir Khan were spotted at the actor’s house.

Ira Khan and Aamir Khan spotted at his Bandra residence

Fresh pictures of Ira Khan have come out wherein we can see her stepping inside Aamir Khan’s Bandra house. The star kid was all smiles as she was papped outside her father’s house. The bride-to-be looked cool in a casual outfit. She wore a black and white striped shirt and paired it with a grey mini skirt. Ira completed her look with a ponytail and black Kolhapuri footwear.

Aamir Khan on the other hand looked funky in a black printed tee that he paired with dhoti pants and completed his look with Kolhapuri chappals and spectacles.

Check out the pictures:

Ira Khan’s mom Reena Duta poses with Nupur Shikhare at their Haldi ceremony

Just a while back, Reena Dutta had arrived for the couple’s Haldi ceremony. Reena looked gorgeous in a green Nauvari saree that she paired with a red colored blouse. She wore a golden necklace, and matching bangles, and was seen holding a basket as she headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rituals. She was seen posing with groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who was dressed in a red kurta and white pajamas. Nupur's mom Pritam Shikhare was also seen posing with them.

Advertisement

Even Kiran Rao arrived for the ceremony looking lovely in a nauvari saree.