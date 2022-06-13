PICS: Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao Khan spotted outside jewellery shop; What's the occasion?

Aamir Khan has a very beautiful bond with his children and is one of the most cutest Bollywood fathers! Often Aamir and his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan are often spotted in the city and whenever they do, they are sure to make headlines. Often the father-son duo share sweet moments together and make us go ‘aww’. Just today, the two were clicked in the city looking absolutely adorable in front of a jewellery shop.

Aamir Khan and Azad spotted at jewellery shop:

In the pictures, Aamir and Azad went all casual with their outfits and gave us adorable fashion goals. Aamir wore a black tee with striped dhoti styled pants along with kolhapuris. On the other hand, Azad looked smart in his grey tee and shorts that he paired with bright yellow shoes. The two smiled adorably as they posed for the shutterbugs, winning our hearts. Just a while back, Aamir’s production house shared some cute snaps of Aamir and Azad relishing some yummy mangoes. The two were seen chatting as they indulged in the summer special delicacy. Indeed, Aamir and Azad always give us father-son goals!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in his much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddh is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan is all smiles as he poses with Manike Mage Hithe fame Yohani; Is a collab on the cards?