PICS: Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday with media; Confirms of being in talks for Campeones adaptation

Aamir Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his talent, hard work and versatility. He is known for giving some of the iconic movies in his career of over three decades and enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly, Aamir has turned 57 today and the social media is abuzz with best wishes for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. Amid this, the Taare Zameen Par actor made the headlines as he was papped while celebrating his birthday with the paps.

In the pics, Aamir looked dapper in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a pink shirt and icy blue jeans. He was sporting a stubble look and completed his birthday look with nerd specs. The actor looked visibly happy and overwhelmed for the love coming his way as he but his birthday cake. Aamir even went on to address the media wherein he spoke about his upcoming project after Laal Singh Chaddha. During the interaction, Aamir also confirmed about being in talks for the Bollywood adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. To note, Pinkvilla was first to report that Aamir and filmmaker RS Prasanna are discussing adapting the Spanish story.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles and will be releasing on August 11, 2022.

Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals the ‘best birthday gift’ he got from ex-wife Kiran Rao and it’s not what you think