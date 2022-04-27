PICS: Aamir Khan does the makeup of daughter Ira Khan & we think he deserves the 'Best Dad' title

Among the star kids who are quite active on social media, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has quite a number of followers who love to see her posts. She always shares updates about her life, adorable posts with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and also some heartfelt posts with her father Aamir. Ira, who is the daughter of Aamir from his first wife Reena, shares a friendly bond with the Dangal star. We have to say- Aamir and Ira make for a very stunning father-daughter duo! On Wednesday, she shared a hilarious post with Aamir and revealed her dad's hidden talent.

In the pictures, we could see Aamir and Ira smiling widely as they posed for the camera. In the first picture, Aamir and Ira could be seen pointing at Ira’s face. Wondering why? Well, Ira had a full face of gorgeous makeup - done by none other than our perfectionist Aamir! And must we say, he did a good job at it. Aamir is good at everything and this post was proof. In another picture, Aamir had a cute hair band on his head and he looked adorable.

Along with the pictures, Ira’s caption made us laugh out loud. She wrote, “Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?!”

Take a look at Ira's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

