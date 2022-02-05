PICS: Aamir Khan greets pap in his ‘YO’ hoodie; Kangana Ranaut poses with a peace sign in the city

Kangana Ranaut is a diva and one of the few actresses who always loves to slay in traditional attire. You will often spot the actress in an Indian outfit and she carries it effortlessly. Well, she has been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days as it was announced that she would soon be hosting the reality show ‘Lock Upp’. In fact, her first film as a producer, Tiku Weds Sheru was also wrapped up recently. Today the actress was spotted in the city yet again posing for the paps. Also, Aamir Khan too was spotted in his casual attire in the city.

In the picture, we can spot Aamir Khan who could be seen wearing his yellow coloured hoodie with ‘YO’ written on it. He paired it over his black tracks. Aamir also wore a grey coloured cap, blue mask and geeky glasses. The PK actor completed his look with blue slippers as he was spotted in the city. The papas followed him till the moment he sat in his car and Aamir nicely waved at them and posed before he left. Kangana Ranaut on the other hand waved was spotted wearing a white coloured salwar kameez. She too posed for the paps with a victory sign.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, she has a lot of exciting projects lined up for her fans like Tejas and Dhaakad. Apart from this, the actress will be stepping in as a producer for the first time with Tiku Weds Sheru.

