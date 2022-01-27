PICS: Aamir Khan proves he is a Gen Z at heart with his comfy attire; Check

Aamir Khan is quite the perfectionist. Be it his legendary movies or his impeccable fashion sense, you really can’t complain much when it comes to this legendary megastar. Speaking of his impeccable fashion sense, recently the ‘3 Idiots’ actor was spotted at Dubbing Studio in Bandra, Mumbai looking too cool and hip. The actor is quite fond of casual styling and comfort is his best friend. He is often spotted in his stylish hoodies, looking effortlessly handsome and smart. Currently, all eyes are on him as fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him.

In the pics where Aamir Khan was spotted, the actor looked dashing in a cosy white hoodie that had a big ‘YO’ imprinted on it and blue sweatpants. He paired up the look with pastel blue Birkenstock sandals and had a blue mask too, to complete the look. Moreover, he sported a sharp moustache and a rugged beard that added to his boyish charm. And of course, his genuine smile that was captured by the paps stole our hearts!

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022. The movie is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Aamir will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. Interestingly, the movie, which will feature Aamir Khan in a turbaned avatar, will mark his third collaboration with Bebo after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from them, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh and is helmed by Advait Chandan.

