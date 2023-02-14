PICS: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrates Valentine's Day with her soon husband-to-be Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media. She is often seen interacting with her fans on Instagram. Apart from that, the star kid is also seen sharing romantic pictures and videos with her partner Nupur Shikhare. The duo got engaged in November 2022 and the inside pictures and videos from the party stormed the Internet. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ira took to her handle and wished Nupur adorably. Her post is nothing less than a mush-fest. Ira Khan wishes Nupur Shikhare on Valentine's Day

Ira shared a bunch of pictures with her soon-husband-to-be. In the pictures, the love birds are seen posing lovingly with each other for selfies. In one of the pictures, Nupur is seen flaunting his pout. Ira is seen sporting an all-black outfit while Nupur has donned a grey t-shirt and jeans. They look absolutely cute. Along with the pictures, Ira penned a beautiful note for him. She wrote, "We tried multiple angles. I love him in all. Happy Valentine’s Day, cutie @nupur_popeye. Any excuse to show you extra love is a good one." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Nupur dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. He also reposted Ira's post on his story and wrote, "Hi bubs, will you please be my Valentine...always? Ok thank you." Her cousin and actress Zayn Marie wrote, "Love y’all." Fans were seen calling them 'nice couple'.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare announce their engagement The couple dropped a quirky video from their engagement party to make it official. In the video, they were seen exchanging rings in a quirky way. Along with the video, Ira penned a long note and expressed her feelings. A part of her note read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome."

Their engagement party was attended by several celebs including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijay Varma, Sona Mohapatra, Akshara Haasan, Gulshan Devaiah and others.

