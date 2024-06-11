PICS: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she’s ‘not having the best day’; Nupur Shikhare lifts her mood like THIS

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is among those few celebrities who have shown their not-so-glam life to the world. She has often spoken about going through a rough phase in life and finding refuge in her loved ones.

Recently when the youngster dropped a dancing video of herself and stated that she wasn’t having the best day, her husband Nupur made her smile with his cute PDA. Check it out!

Ira Khan’s husband Nupur Shikhare takes the Bollywood route to make his wife smile

On June 10, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing happily at what seems like a public event. While it looks like she was having fun during the event, the celebrity penned in the caption that she isn’t having the best day. Ira also requested her followers to make her feel better in any way possible and send her some hype to cheer her up.

She wrote, “I’m not having the best day. Anyone have some hype to send my way?”

Soon after, her husband, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, reposted her video on his Instagram stories and added a cute picture with his lovely wife. He also penned some lines of a popular Bollywood song that reads, “Tera dhyaan kidher hai, ye tera hiro idher hai. @khan.ira.” Ira acknowledged his post and stated that he was ‘Just trying to be cool.’

Not just Nupur, Khan's stepmother Kiran Rao and many others also showered her with love and appreciation to make her feel better.

In another story on her Instagram, the youngster can be seen being pampered by her hubby. In the adorable image, Nupur can be seen trying to apply nail paint on Khan’s hands while giving his million-dollar smile during their ‘date night’.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

This year started with a star-studded lavish wedding of Ira with the love of her life Nupur. The couple registered their marriage on January 3 soon after which they flew to Udaipur with their near and dear ones for the rest of the functions. Upon their return to Mumbai, Aamir Khan hosted a grand soiree for all his B-town buddies.

