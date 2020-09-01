PICS: After Rhea Chakraborty’s parents, Siddharth Pithani arrives for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Just some time ago Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were called by the CBI for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani has also reached the DRDO guest house for questioning.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were called for questioning by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After they arrived at the DRDO guest house, Siddharth Pithani too arrived for the probe. It has been a busy week for CBI officials as they have been interrogating all involved in Sushant’s case. From the house helps Neeraj, Dipesh and Keshav to Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, several people have been questioned over the course of last week. Now, on Tuesday, Rhea’s parents arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning.

Post that, Siddharth Pithani was snapped arriving for questioning in the late actor’s case. Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani along with a few house helps were the ones who were present on the fateful day of June 14 on which Sushant was found dead. Hence, Pithani has been quizzed several times by the CBI since they took over the case. He was snapped while walking towards the guest house entrance in a blue shirt, trousers and a mask. Reportedly, Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi also was present for questioning today.

Aside from this, the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle in Sushant and Rhea’s case and recently summoned Gaurav Arya. After day one of questioning, on Tuesday, Gaurav Arya was snapped at the ED office for a second round of questioning. His name came forth in some alleged drug chats between Rhea and others and hence, he was called in for questioning by the ED.

A day back, Rhea’s lawyer spoke to a news channel and alleged that Sushant’s family has been lying about not knowing about his mental health issues. He alleged that Priyanka Singh, Sushant’s sister changed his medications after a chat with him on June 8 and that is what led to a fight between the late actor and Rhea. After the fight, Sushant reportedly asked Rhea to leave from his house on June 8. This is what Rhea’s lawyer claimed in a chat with India Today. Meanwhile, the CBI is continuing its probe of Sushant’s case. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his house in Mumbai.

