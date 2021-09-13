PICS: Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor SPOTTED leaving after a meeting with Zoya Akhtar

Ever since the news of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor making their Bollywood debut came out, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation. Well, we do not have any confirmation yet but the young star kids were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s office yet again. This is apparently their second visit in the last few weeks.

We are sure that the pictures of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor exiting Zoya Akhtar’s office yet again after a meeting must have added the already mounting excitement regarding their debut. In the pictures, we can spot Big B’s grandson sitting in the car. He wore a casual blue coloured T-shirt and had his face covered with a mask. On the other hand, walked out till her car like a true diva. Although dressed in casuals she looked stylish. She wore wide-legged jeans and a loose tee over them. She completed her look with white sneakers. She wore a tie & dye print tee that is quite in fashion currently.

Take a look:

It was just a few weeks back that we had exclusively reported that Khushi, Suhana and Agastya are gearing up for their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film that will be based on Archie Comics. We had also reported that the film will be for an OTT platform. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles. He is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix."

While details about the characters that Suhana, Khushi and Agastya will be essaying have been kept under wraps, the excitement around the debut of these three-star kids has been tremendous. Meanwhile, the official confirmation from the star kids is awaited but the meeting today surely leaves fans excited.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Archie comics adaptation