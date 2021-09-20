PICS: Agastya Nanda exudes charm in casuals as he gets papped at Zoya Akhtar’s office amid reports of debut

It’s been a while since Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda has been making the headlines. The star kid, who has been the talk of the town, since he was born, has been creating a buzz for his much awaited big Bollywood debut. As per the media reports, Agastya, along with and , is likely to be launched by Zoya Akhtar in her upcoming directorial which is likely to be inspired by the Hollywood classic cartoon series Archie. Although there has been no official announcement about it, Agastya has been all over the news courtesy the speculations.

Recently, Agastya made the heads turn once again after he was papped outside Zoya Akhtar’s office. In the pics, Agastya looked dapper in his casuals. He wore a white t-shirt and paired it with Calvin Klein’s jeans and a pair of white sneakers. The handsome hunk was papped as he stepped out of the car and made his way towards Zoya’s office. While Agastya was exuding charm in casuals, he also made sure to wear the mask as he stepped out in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Agastya Nanda’s pics:

Talking about Agastya’s debut, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles. He is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix”.

