PICS: Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff walk hand in hand at Tadap screening, Athiya & KL Rahul make red carpet debut.

It's a double date!

Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with Tadap co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film is just days away from a theatrical release and the young actor was present today for the film's screening. The special screening for family and friends was attended by Ahan Shetty's family, girlfriend Tania Shroff and cricketer KL Rahul.

The actor's close friends and family members were present to support Ahan on his first Bollywood outing. He walked the red carpet and walked hand in hand with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Ahan looked dapper in formals and a leather jacket. Ahan and Tania posed for the paparazzi before heading inside.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who made their relationship recently official, also made their red carpet debut. The lovers suited up for the screening of Tadap as they posed together for the cameras. While KL Rahul aced a beige and black blazer look, Athiya looked stunning in an all black pantsuit.

Check out Ahan-Tania and KL Rahul-Athiya's photos below:

