PICS: Ahead of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities, couple's new home decorated with lights.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have chosen to stay tight lipped about their wedding taking place this week. However, several close people have now confirmed that they will be tying the knot. More hints are cropping up across social media and one of them was the couple's new home. On Sunday morning, the paparazzi snapped Alia and Ranbir's new home being decorated with bunches of string lights.

Their new home is actually the Kapoor family's Krishna Raj Bungalow which was demolished to make way for a massive building. The residence will be home to Alia and Ranbir as well as to Neetu Kapoor. While construction is still underway, looks like the couple will be performing a few religious rituals at the home next week.

Almost a month ago, a source had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla's that Alia-Ranbir's space and Neetu Kapoor's floor in the new residence is almost ready. "The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively," the source revealed. Adding that rest of the apartments will be rented out. The family is keen on having Ranbir's first post-wedding puja to be performed at the a new home.

Take a look at the latest photos: