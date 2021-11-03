PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan return home after actress' birthday celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated her 48th birthday and did it in style at a secluded beach in the Maldives. The actress had her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan by her side and daughter Aaradhya for all the warm and fuzzy birthday love. On social media, the actress was flooded with wishes not just from her fans, but also industry folks.

Almost two days after her birthday celebration in the Maldives, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya returned home. The trio were spotted at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday evening. As always, Aishwarya held Aradhya close as they exited the airport terminal.

Abhishek was seen wearing a pink hoodie and beige trousers, whereas Aishwarya was seen donning a colourful printed kaftan and a red handbag. All three made sure to mask up and stay safe.

Check out Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aardhya's photos below:

On Aishwarya's birthday, Abhishek dropped a special photo with her and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.."

