PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya are all smiles; Sara Ali Khan keeps it stylish on return from Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Cannes. See pictures...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on May 20, 2023   |  06:25 AM IST  |  4.2K
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Key Highlight

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted returning from Cannes.
  • Sara Ali Khan, who made her Cannes debut this year, was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest platforms of world cinema, is currently making headlines by bringing together some of the finest talents and stars from all major film industries. When it comes to Indian cinema, some of the finest talents from the industry made the country proud with their appearance at Cannes 2023. This list includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the celebrated actress who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for many years, and Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut at the festival.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya return from Cannes

The Ponniyin Selvan actress, who garnered attention with her dramatic, unconventional look on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this time, has returned to Mumbai. As always, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her beautiful daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who has pretty much attended the film festival her whole life. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Saturday, as they made an exit.

Aishwarya Rai kept it comfy in a teal and black printed kaftan top, which she paired with a pair of black trousers. She completed her look with a pair of printed sneakers and a massive black Dolce & Gabbana handbag. Aaradhya, on the other hand, opted for a black pullover and a pair of blue denim trousers, which she teamed up with a pair of baby-pink sneakers.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's pictures, below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya exit the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Sara Ali Khan poses with her fans as she returns from Cannes

The young actress, who made her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was also spotted at the Mumbai airport recently as she returned. Sara Ali Khan kept it comfy and casual in an oversized printed jacket, which she paired with a black crop top and a pair of blue joggers, for her airport look. She completed her look with a crossbody bag and a pair of white sneakers. Sara was also spotted posing with her fans, as she made an exit.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's airport pictures below:

Sara Ali Khan greets the paparrazi

Sara poses with her fans

