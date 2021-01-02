PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya make stylish appearance as they arrive in Hyderabad

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, made sure to take necessary precaution against COVID 19 as they were papped wearing their masks on the airport.

and Abhishek Bachchan are among the power couples of Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about the same. Not just the duo is known for their excellent line of work, but Abhishek and Aishwarya also win hearts as they make sure to strike a perfect balance between personal and professional life. In fact, the power couple is often seen spending quality time with their darling daughter and dish out major family goals. Keeping with this trajectory, the Bachchan family was recently papped at Hyderabad airport as they made a stylish appearance there.

In the pictures, Abhishek was seen wearing a camouflaged sweatshirt which he had paired with grey coloured trousers, a pair of white sneakers and a black bag. On the other hand, the blue eyed beauty was seen black top paired with matching overcoat and denims. Aishwarya had tied her hair with a clutcher and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Aaradhya too grabbed the eyeballs in her baby pink coloured outfit which was paired with pink sneakers and a matching mask. Abhishek and Aishwarya were also seen holding Aaradhya’s hands as they made their way out of the airport.

Take a look at Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s pics as they reach Hyderabad:

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan wherein she will play the role of the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Abhishek has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include The Big Bull and Bob Biswas

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

