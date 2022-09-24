PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan promotes Ponniyin Selvan in the city; Kareena Kapoor Khan looks cool in casuals
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a vision in white as they get snapped in the city today.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the most loved and beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Their beauty is often talked about and fans love to see them on the silver screen. Aish is currently geared up for her upcoming release Ponniyin Selvan and is leaving no stone unturned for promoting it. Recently the actress was spotted at yet another promotional event looking gorgeous in a white traditional outfit. On the other hand, Kareena too was clicked in the city today looking cool in an all-white casual attire.
In the pictures, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a vision in white. She wore a white ethnic embellished gown. She has left her hair open and put on a small red bindi. Indeed, she looks extremely beautiful. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks cool as she can be seen wearing a white coloured kurta over white pants. She completed her look with black flat footwear and black sunglasses and also tied a single ponytail.
Check out the pics:
Meanwhile talking about Ponniyin Selvan, Chiyaan Vikram is playing the role of Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chozha empire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of Nandini, the lead antagonist of Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha Krishnan is appearing as princess Kundavai Devi. Jayam Ravi plays Aditya and Kundavai’s younger brother Arunmozhi Varman, who later rose to fame in the name of Raja Raja Chozha. Karthi essays the role of Aditya and Arunmozhi’s friend and Kundavai’s love interest, Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan. The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to hit the theatres in Summer 2023.
Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh’s film which is slated to be released on Netflix. Coming to Karisma Kapoor’s career, she was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Mentalhood. She will be next seen in Abhinay Deo’s web series Brown.
