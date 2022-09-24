PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan promotes Ponniyin Selvan in the city; Kareena Kapoor Khan looks cool in casuals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the most loved and beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Their beauty is often talked about and fans love to see them on the silver screen. Aish is currently geared up for her upcoming release Ponniyin Selvan and is leaving no stone unturned for promoting it. Recently the actress was spotted at yet another promotional event looking gorgeous in a white traditional outfit. On the other hand, Kareena too was clicked in the city today looking cool in an all-white casual attire.

In the pictures, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a vision in white. She wore a white ethnic embellished gown. She has left her hair open and put on a small red bindi. Indeed, she looks extremely beautiful. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks cool as she can be seen wearing a white coloured kurta over white pants. She completed her look with black flat footwear and black sunglasses and also tied a single ponytail.