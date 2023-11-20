PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary; says 'no one like you'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary today, November 20. On this occasion, the actress shared throwback pictures of her father featuring herself, and also her daughter Aaradhya and penned an emotional note. In the post, she also mentioned that no one is like her father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens heartwarming note on late father's birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared three pictures. The first picture shows her daughter Aaradhya with her late father. The second picture offers a glimpse of the actress with her father. In the third one, Aishwarya can be seen posing with her daughter and mother in front of a photo frame of her father.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever Happy Birthday Prayers in remembrance miss you so much." Take a look:

After her father's death in 2017, Aishwarya Rai often celebrates his birth anniversary with underprivileged people at events organized by various NGOs.

In 2018, Aishwarya and her family celebrated the day at Smile Foundation, an NGO involved in providing education to underprivileged children. Her father Krishnaraj Rai died on 18 March 2017 at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

