In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after ED inquiry in Panama Papers leak case

On Monday, December 20, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The actress appeared at the Jam Nagar office of ED located in New Delhi. It was in the afternoon when her questioning began. 6 hours later in the evening, the Ponniyin Selvan star was seen leaving the ED office. Previously, we showed the visuals of her leaving the ED office.

Now, a while ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to her home city, Mumbai. She was spotted arriving at the airport when she was clicked by the paps. The star who was dressed in an all-black ensemble, refrained from commenting about the ongoing investigation. After exiting the airport premises, she quickly left for home in her luxurious car. As per reports, summons were issued for twice before, however, the actress requested for more time.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of the case, earlier on Monday, ANI confirmed the actress' summons via a tweet that read, "Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency: Sources." According to the report, a money laundering case was registered against Aishwarya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). More details regarding the investigation are yet awaited by the officials. In terms of work, Aishwarya will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

