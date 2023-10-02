PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals hearts as she winks and blows kisses on ramp at Paris Fashion Week

The stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the screen in Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, marking her return after a four-year hiatus. Despite the temporary absence, the diva seamlessly maintained her presence, making captivating appearances at various fashion shows and public events. In a recent show-stopping moment at the Paris Fashion Week, the former Miss World mesmerized the audience. Her entrance was nothing short of spectacular as she walked the ramp in a glimmering outfit, winking and sending flying kisses that effortlessly stole hearts and added a touch of magic to the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles at Paris Fashion Week

The iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, renowned as a global fashion and beauty icon, recently graced the Paris Fashion Week with her presence. Striding down the runway adorned in a mesmerizing brown and golden ensemble complemented by an elegant cape, she exhibited a perfect fusion of grace and style. Opting for a minimalist makeup look and letting her hair cascading down, mirroring the shades of her attire, Aishwarya exuded timeless elegance. Her radiant smile illuminated the atmosphere, and the runway was graced with the added charm of playful winks and blown kisses. Check out her stunning pictures:

Abhishek Bachchan’s appreciation for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Despite being a captivating public figure, Aishwarya shines just as brightly in her roles as a caring and dedicated wife. Abhishek Bachchan, her husband, openly expresses his deep admiration for her in a previous interview with Humans of Bombay, acknowledging her selfless commitment to managing household responsibilities. Abhishek shared, “Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you’re so consumed at work that you don’t get to spend as much time as you’d want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I’m eternally grateful.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda also made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan were present at her show to support and cheer for her. Shweta shared multiple pictures from their experience in the city of love, and expressed immense pride for her daughter.

