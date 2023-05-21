PICS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks all things chic as she parties in London

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most followed star kids in town. Every time she steps out in the city, her videos go viral in no time. She is also seen partying with other star kids quite often and their pictures and videos take over social media by storm. Earlier today, her pictures from London surfaced on social media. She was seen partying with her close friend Orhan Awatramani, who is popularly known as Orry.

Nysa Devgan's party pictures go viral on the Internet

Orhan took to his Instagram story and offered a glimpse of his Saturday night with Nysa. He shared several pictures with the star kid. The first picture featured Nysa's close-up shot while sitting in the car. In other pictures, Nysa and Orry were seen taking over the club in style. The duo is often seen travelling together and enjoying dreamy vacations. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Nysa recently celebrated her 20th birthday. Kajol took to social media and shared a gorgeous picture with her. Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note for her daughter. Her post read, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

Recently, Kajol spoke about Nysa's popularity on social media. She said that she feels proud of her and loves the fact that Nysa conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. Kajol also said that Nysa has the right to do whatever she wants to do and she will always support her.

Kajol and Nysa made a joint appearance in April as they attended the opening ceremony of NMACC. The mother-daughter duo looked all things stylish in their fashionable outfits. Netizens were mighty impressed by their looks. A user even commented, "She got it from her mama."

Currently, Nysa is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Earlier, Ajay revealed that his daughter has no plans of entering showbiz.

