PICS: Ajay Devgn drops unseen ‘gems’ ft. Kajol, Yug as they bid goodbye to 2023; Nysa Devgn stuns in monokini

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful and influential actors in Bollywood. In a long, illustrious career spanning three decades, the actor has managed to keep his A-game on. Apart from his efficacious professional front, he is also a doting family man. Happily married to Kajol, the Singham Again actor is a proud dad to two kids- Nysa and Yug. While winding up the year 2023, Ajay shared several unseen pictures from his family time as he explored his gallery and found the ‘gems’.

Ajay Devgn shares unseen family pictures with Kajol and kids-Nysa and Yug

On the last day of the year, December 31, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of pictures. A multi-picture post comprising nine pictures offers glimpses of happy family time from their vacation with wife Kajol, and kids- Nysa and Yug. A couple of pictures also feature joyous moments with nephews Aaman Devgan and Danish Devgn.

“Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year (accompanied by sparkles emoji),” he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in his directorial venture, Bholla, where he also acted. The action-thriller also starred Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao amongst others in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he is currently busy with the filming of his next highly anticipated Singham Again. The film is helmed by hit-maker Rohit Shetty and boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and others in pivotal roles.

The film will be a part of Shetty’s successful cop universe. While the first-look posters of Kareena, DP, and Ranveer had sent fans into a frenzy, the team will resume shooting for the film in the second week of January 2024.

Kajol, on the other hand, will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The mystery thriller will be backed by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Dharma’s Sarzameen which will also mark Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani; fresh faces in Bollywood to watch out for in 2024