PICS: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh promote Runway 34 in city; Actress looks striking in zebra print pantsuit.

Ajay Devgn will be returning to the director's chair with Runway 34. Starring Ajay himself, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, the film's trailer has already released. While the buzz about the film among the actor's fans is high, the film's release is a few days away. On Monday, Ajay and Rakul, who have been promotiing hte film from quite sometime, were snapped in the city.

Arriving at a suburban hotel, the duo cut a stylish figure. While Ajay Devgn opted for a simple denim and black short combination, he definitely looked smart. As for Rakul, the actress made heads turn in her outfit as she donned a zebra printed pantsuit. Stepping out in full glam makeup, Rakul wore a hot pink top underneath the blazer and kept her hair tied up.

Check out Ajay and Rakul's photos below: