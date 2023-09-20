PICS: Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor mark presence at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Ambanis hosted a grand puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence Antilia on September 19, Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The lavish celebrations was attended by some of the biggest names from the political, and business industry, and almost all big names from the Hindi cinema industry. As reported earlier, Bollywood's biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen arriving at the event along with their families. Many others, including Ajay Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, and senior actor Anil Kapoor, were also a part of the celebrations.

Ajay Devgn arrives Rohit Shetty, Rekha poses with Manish Malhotra

The action superstar of Hindi cinema, who is usually never seen at Bollywood parties and get-togethers, made a rare public appearance at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organized by the Ambani family. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn, who looked dashing as always in a white kurta and a matching pair of trousers, was seen posing with his close friend and frequent collaborator, director Rohit Shetty.

Rekha, the legendary actress was also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and she was seen posing with the renowned designer and her close friend, Manish Malhotra. The veteran star looked gorgeous as ever in a dark maroon kanjeevaram silk saree and matching blouse. She completed her look with traditional temple jewellery ornaments, her signature red-lips make-up look, and a golden potli bag.

Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia, Ira and Junaid Khan attend

Many other famous stars of B'town including Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, and others were also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja on Tuesday night. Karisma looked gorgeous in a red and white heavily embellished kurta-sharara set. She completed her look with a gajra-claded hairdo and a statement clutch.

Anil Kapoor was seen arriving with his younger son-in-law Karan Boolani at the event and looked dapper as always in an off-white ethnic outfit. The senior superstar completed his look with a pair of statement eyeglasses and brown leather shoes. Arjun Kapoor opted for an all-black look as he made an appearance at the puja. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza walked hand-in-hand and looked perfect together as always. Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, the children of superstar Aamir Khan were also spotted at the event.

