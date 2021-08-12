PICS: Ajay Devgn & Sharad Kelkar strike a pose for shutterbugs during promotions of Bhuj: The Pride of India

, , Sanjay Dutt starrer upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set for release on the digital platform. The action drama is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The lead actor is essaying the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and it shows how he, his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is releasing on Disney Hotstar on August 13.

Today, the team was seen promoting the film and while doing so they also pose for the shutterbugs. Ajay was seen wearing a simple black t-shirt and paired it with brown pants. Sharad Kelkar, who will also be seen in the pivotal role, was dressed in casuals. The actor wore a grey t-shirt and paired it with black pants. He also wore a jacket. Both waved at shutterbugs while posing for them. Till now, makers had released two trailers of the film.

The team was also seen at The Kapil Sharma Show. Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi is also seen in the film. Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Mayday, RRR, and Maidaan. He will also be seen in Gangubai Kathaiwadi. The film also stars in the lead role.

