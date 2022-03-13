PICS: Akshay, Kriti & Jacqueline rally in a vintage car, buy Bachchhan Paandey tickets at the box office.

For Bachchhan Paandey promotions, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in a vintage car at the city's most popular theatre. The trio hopped on to the open roof car as Akshay sat in the centre and waved out to the crowds who had gathered to see them. Large crowd gathered as they arrived in the car. Not just that, Akshay also wore his character avatar as they promoted the film.

Upon arrival at the Gaiety theatre in style, Akshay, Kriti and Jacqueline also cut a ribbon at the box office. Again, for the same, Akshay did not use a scissor but instead carried his character's weapon and flaunted it. They then went on to purchase their own tickets at the box office as the paparazzi surrounded them and tried to get a better look.

Post buying their tickets, the stars posed with it as well as were all smiles in their group photos.

Check out Bachchhan Paandey's cast photos:

