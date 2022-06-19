PICS: Akshay Kumar begins Sunday at Mumbai's Marine Drive with fans, fitness enthusiasts & Mumbai Police

This Sunday, citizens were in for a special surprise as Akshay Kumar arrived at Marine Drive amidst heavy police presence for the Sunday Streets event.

It was all about fitness for Akshay Kumar on Sunday morning as the actor arrived at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. Every Sunday morning, citizens take over the roads at Marine Drive with various activities like yoga, zumba, exercise or even play games. This Sunday, citizens were in for a special surprise as Akshay Kumar arrived at Marine Drive amidst heavy police presence. The actor's presence was acknowledged by the Mumbai Police and the actor even made a run. 

The paparazzi arrived to capture Akshay at the Sunday Streets event and were in for a treat. The actor went on a run accompanied by security who ran with him. In the photos, Akshay's fans can be seen running with him as they try to get a selfie with the actor. The superstar also tested an electric bike that is often used by Mumbai Police to patrol the Marine Drive stretch. 

Apart from running and testing out the E-bike, Akshay Kumar also hopped on to a bicycle and went cycling on the streets of Mumbai's iconic landmark Marine Drive. 

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Marine Drive photos: 

